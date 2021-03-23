Hyderabad: After having taken the Covid-19 vaccine, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen Chief and MP Asaduddin Owaisi has appealed to people to come forward and take the vaccine shots.

He further appealed people to not to believe any sort of rumours regarding the vaccination.

Owaisi said, "I and my wife took the Covishield vaccine today. The number of corona cases is again increasing. I appeal to the people to take the utmost care and to come forward to take the vaccine shots," news agency ANI reported.

On Tuesday, the daily coronavirus tally in Telangana crossed the 400-mark with 412 fresh additions, taking the total caseload to 3.03 lakh, a state government bulletin said.

Meanwhile, India recorded 40,715 coronavirus cases in a day, taking the nationwide infection tally to 1,16,86,796, while the active caseload at 3,45,377 registered an increase for the 13th day in a row, the Union health ministry said today.

The active caseload now comprises 2.96 per cent of the total infections, while the recovery rate has further dropped to 95.67 per cent, the ministry data updated at 8 am stated.

The COVID-19 death toll of the country increased to 1,60,166, with 199 daily new fatalities, it said

Maharashtra, Punjab, Karnataka, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh are reporting a surge in daily COVID-19 cases and together they account for 80.5 per cent of the total new cases registered in the last 24 hours, informed the union health ministry on Monday.





