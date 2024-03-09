Telangana CM Revanth Reddy lauds AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi for advocating for all Indians in Parliament during the Old City Metro Rail Project foundation stone laying ceremony. Reddy highlights joint efforts with AIMIM for Hyderabad's development, including Musi River development.

During the foundation stone laying ceremony of the Old City Metro Rail Project in Hyderabad district on Friday, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy praised AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi, highlighting his advocacy for all Indians in Parliament.

As reported by ANI, Revanth Reddy said, “Our government is working on a master plan to develop every corner of Hyderabad. This master plan, called Vibrant Telangana 2050, aims to create a complete plan for the next 25 years. For this purpose only, I visited London to see the Thames River. I brought Akbaruddin Owaisi with me as he has been consistently winning from here. Despite my efforts to defeat him, I couldn't succeed."

Telangana CM added, “I chose to go to London with him because he has more knowledge than me. Just like that Asaduddin Owaisi, in the Lok Sabha raises his voice not just for the minority but for all 140 crore Indians, emphasizing that he represents everyone in parliament, not just a specific community."

He further said that the Telangana government will jointly work with AIMIM for the development of Hyderabad.

"Our responsibility is to undertake all the necessary developments in Hyderabad, especially the 55km Musi River development. We are committed to showcasing the most beautiful Musi River development globally. Collaborating with AIMI, we will work towards the holistic development of Hyderabad," Revanth Reddy said.

Speaking on the occasion Asaduddin Owaisi confirmed his support to the Telangana government for Hyderbad's development.

"The Chief Minister's dream project of Musi River development is commendable, and our party stands firmly with you. We are eager to contribute wherever needed to ensure the successful completion of the Musi River development during your tenure. This comprehensive initiative promises substantial benefits for the local population. Additionally, as the Metro Rail project reaches its completion, it will further enhance the welfare of the people in this region," Asaduddin Owaisi said.

"Our party will cooperate with the state government for the development of the city," he added.

Further, the Old City Metro Rail Project aims to expand the next phase of the Hyderabad Metro Rail (HM) to various parts of the twin cities, including the Old City. The objective is to connect it to the Hyderabad airport for the benefit of the underprivileged and common citizens.

Addressing the gathering Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy contested the notion of it being the old city, asserting it as the original Hyderabad, renowned globally.

“I don't want to give long speeches, but expressing our heartfelt sentiments will bring me solace. This city speaks a lot; they call it the old city, but I don't believe it's not the old city; it's the original Hyderabad city. It's renowned worldwide. We are making efforts to take this original Hyderabad city to greater heights. Think about it, from 2004 to 2014, the Congress party brought water from Nagarjuna Sagar Dam to this city and also brought Godavari water to Hyderabad," Reddy noted.

“Under the leadership of Shabbir Ali, who was in charge of Hyderabad, the Congress party built the Metro Rail in Hyderabad. Everything in Hyderabad, be it the Outer Ring Road, International Airport, IT companies, pharma companies--all brought by the Congress between 2004 and 2014," he added.

"Therefore, to develop this original Hyderabad city in our government, I will keep asking you all, how Hyderabad is progressing because my village is right here, and I'll always have connections here. We know the ins and outs of every alley in Hyderabad," he added.

