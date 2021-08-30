Air cargo boom has car tires flying first class

The near shutdown of many airlines in spring 2020 removed most of the 50% of global air cargo capacity that is usually in the bellies of passenger jets. Cargo carriers pulled idled jets from desert storage, and passenger planes were repurposed to carry goods in cabins to help meet demand for personal protective equipment. More than half of the orders for wide-body jets secured by Boeing Co. this year are for cargo aircraft, and both Boeing and rival Airbus SE are exploring new freighter planes.