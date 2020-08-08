KOZHIKODE : The Union and state government on Saturday announced ₹10 lakh compensation each to the families of those who died in the Air India Express flight crash at the Kozhikode airport. The Centre has also announced a compensation of ₹2 lakhs for seriously injured and ₹50,000 for those who suffered minor injuries.

"We were fortunate that unlike the tragic accident at Mangaluru Airport 10 years ago, where the aircraft caught fire, here preventive action minimised the loss of lives," says an ANI report quoting civil aviation minister Hardeep Singh Puri.

"As an interim relief, we will be making a payment of ₹10 lakhs (to kin) of each deceased, ₹2 lakhs for seriously injured & ₹50,000 for those who suffered minor injuries," Puri said.

So far, 18 people -- including 14 adults and four children -- have died in the accident.

Puri refuted speculations that the pilot of the flight had avoided warnings. "The aircraft was being captained and operated by one of our most experienced & distinguished commanders, Captain Deepak Sathe. In fact, he had landed on this airfield as many as 27 times, including this year," he said.

Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan also visited the site on Saturday noon, along with his cabinet colleagues and top officials. He announced that the state government will match the exact same amounts offered by the Centre to those who were onboard under the same set of categories, adding that the government would also bear the cost of treatment of the injured.

Besides the compensation announced by the Union and state government, Air India Express is considering a compensation of ₹10 lakh to the next kin of the deceased passengers who are 12 years and above, said an airline official seeking anonymity.

The airline is yet to make an official statement regarding it.

The airline is also considering a compensation of ₹5 lakh to the passengers below the age of 12 years, ₹2 lakh to critically injured passengers and ₹50,000 to those who suffered minor injuries in the incident, the above mentioned official added.

- Rhik Kundu contributed to the story.

