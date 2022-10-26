Air quality poor, but better than previous Diwalis3 min read . Updated: 26 Oct 2022, 12:59 AM IST
Cities such as Lucknow, Jaipur, Chennai and Mumbai reported poor air quality, with AQI hovering around 201 to 300
Cities such as Lucknow, Jaipur, Chennai and Mumbai reported poor air quality, with AQI hovering around 201 to 300
NEW DELHI : Air quality in the National Capital Region and much of India deteriorated on Tuesday, the morning after Diwali celebrations, but the air Indians breathed a day after the festival was still the cleanest in at least eight years, indicating some progress in the fight against firecrackers and pollution.