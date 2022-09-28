Airline fees are baffling. The white house’s fix is a longshot
A just-released Biden plan aims for cost transparency, but a similar effort nearly a decade ago went nowhere
sdThe White House on Monday proposed a major fix to the often maddening maze of airline fees. Fliers shouldn’t expect relief anytime soon, if ever.
The government wants airlines and online travel agencies to display, in detail, fees for bags, ticket changes and cancellations and certain seats when they first flash a ticket’s price. Today, ticket buyers are regularly warned of fees but at varying times, with specifics hard to find.
“All of that should be extremely clear," Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said in a Monday interview with MSNBC. “You shouldn’t have to click on some link to a different webpage that has a bunch of fine print."
President Biden also pitched the proposal as a gamechanger, especially at a time when inflation is high.
“You should know the full cost of your ticket when you’re comparison shopping," Mr. Biden told reporters Monday.
History suggests travelers shouldn’t get their hopes up. The approval process is lengthy and cumbersome, and a similar proposal in 2014 went nowhere, in part due to stringent opposition from airlines.
The DOT proposed better disclosure of carry-on and checked-bag fees and advance-seat assignments in a package of consumer-protection measures in 2014 under President Barack Obama. Then, as this week, officials touted the need to give travelers more transparency when booking a ticket.
Major airlines howled in opposition, blasting the fee proposals as a costly, unnecessary move that would complicate airfare shopping for the flying public.
Back then, American Airlines said the DOT was overstepping its bounds with its “wish list of costly mandates" and said regulators had provided no evidence of specific financial harm to travelers from the existing fee disclosures. Budget carrier Allegiant argued that there was “simply no need" for the DOT to further regulate airline websites.
The rule-making process dragged on until 2017, when the DOT, under new Trump administration priorities, withdrew the proposal.
When the DOT announced this very similar proposal on Monday, airlines withheld comment, for now deferring to their trade association, Airlines for America. A spokeswoman for the group said its member airlines, which include American, Delta, United and Southwest, already offer transparency to consumers from “first search to touchdown."
If airlines feel they are already doing what the DOT is proposing, Mr. Buttigieg said, “this will be no skin off their back."
I’m no airline apologist. Fees can be a real headache for some fliers, like parents or guardians unable to sit with their children without paying.
And I have never bought the arguments that charging for bags, seat assignments and other things that were previously free is in passengers’ best interest because they only pay for what they want. (Who doesn’t want to know where they’re sitting in advance?)
These fees may have taken off in the U.S. during an economic crisis in 2008, but they have turned into an annual airline gold rush. U.S. airlines collected $5.3 billion in baggage fees in 2021, according to the Bureau of Transportation Statistics, and nearly $700 million in ticket change and cancellation fees. The latter fees declined in recent years given relaxed Covid-19 policies and will likely keep falling as airlines have largely eliminated ticket change fees on most tickets.
But the airlines have a point: Most fees aren’t hidden today and have become familiar to most passengers in the past 14 years. Consider the lowly basic-economy ticket, those no-frills options major airlines added to better compete with budget airlines.
Try to book one of the restricted tickets and you practically have to sign a waiver saying you know what you’re getting into. Ditto on budget-airline websites. Spirit Airlines has online tutorials on its fees.
And as annoying and unnecessary as I find seat fees, which have exploded in recent years, some airlines do a decent job of laying out the prices you pay to select a seat. Others do it too late in the booking process.
Could airlines without standardized baggage fees make it easier for travelers to find the fee for their flight? Absolutely. I’ve cursed at Allegiant, whose bag fees vary by route, for all the steps involved in calculating how much to charge for my luggage. And I’ve gone mad trying to decipher Spirit’s bag fee chart, where prices depend on when you pay the fee, among other factors.
Expedia does a nice job of displaying baggage fees in flight search results, but the website only lists a range of prices per type of bag in cases where they vary by route. Passengers on a Chicago to Orlando, Fla., flight on Frontier Airlines, for example, will pay between $60 and $112 round trip. Travelers don’t find out specific bag prices until they pay for the bag on Frontier’s website after they complete their Expedia booking. By then it’s too late for comparison shopping.
The DOT says it needs stricter disclosure rules than it implemented in 2012 because there is still too much traveler confusion and frustration around bag fees, seat fees and change and cancellation fees.
William McGee is senior fellow for aviation at the American Economic Liberties Project, a nonprofit that advocates for strict antitrust enforcement. He praises the department for resurrecting the proposed rules. But he says he expects the drawn-out federal rule-making process means any improvements for travelers are a long way off, possibly years.
There is a 60-day public comment period—last time it was extended—before the rules take effect. Airlines and travel companies would then have six months to implement any changes.
Mr. McGee’s biggest concern, though, is what happens after any new rules are put in place. Mr. Buttigieg has repeatedly criticized airlines’ service shortfalls. Yet the department has fined few airlines and travel companies despite a jump in passenger complaints during the pandemic. (The DOT says there is pending enforcement action against 10 airlines for refund issues that date to 2020. It has provided no timetable or specifics.)
“If the department doesn’t have the appetite to enforce them, then it’s really an exercise in futility," Mr. McGee says.