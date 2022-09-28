Airline fees are baffling. The white house’s fix is a longshot

These fees may have taken off in the U.S. during an economic crisis in 2008, but they have turned into an annual airline gold rush. U.S. airlines collected $5.3 billion in baggage fees in 2021, according to the Bureau of Transportation Statistics, and nearly $700 million in ticket change and cancellation fees. The latter fees declined in recent years given relaxed Covid-19 policies and will likely keep falling as airlines have largely eliminated ticket change fees on most tickets.