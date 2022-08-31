Airline Wi-Fi gets faster and cheaper–for some of us4 min read . Updated: 31 Aug 2022, 06:01 PM IST
Flights are getting better internet service, though prices still vary widely enough to make the best, cheapest connection far from a sure thing
Delta Air Lines has been touting speedy $5 Wi-Fi for months. So McKenzie Ross was flabbergasted when she logged into the airline’s system on a flight from Boston to Seattle in May. The price to connect: $39.95.