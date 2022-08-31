Airline Wi-Fi gets faster and cheaper–for some of us

American Airlines is testing 20 or 30 free minutes of its satellite Wi-Fi where available if you watch an ad. Otherwise, its prices remain dynamic. And Southwest Airlines, which has long charged a flat $8 fee for basic internet service, has announced plans to upgrade the Wi-Fi on its new Boeing 737s beginning this fall and is boosting Wi-Fi equipment on existing planes. Southwest says more than 150 planes have already been upgraded, with a total of 350 expected before the end of the year.