OPEN APP
Home >Politics >News >Airlines to help fly Afghan evacuees from foreign bases, Pentagon says

The Pentagon on Sunday said it is activating a rarely used program that compels commercial airlines to aid the government in times of a national emergency, activating as many as 20 civilian aircraft to help evacuate Afghans from Europe and the Middle East.

Officials said the aircraft wouldn’t fly to or from Kabul but ferry evacuees from bases in Germany, Qatar and Bahrain.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout