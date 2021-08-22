The Pentagon on Sunday said it is activating a rarely used program that compels commercial airlines to aid the government in times of a national emergency, activating as many as 20 civilian aircraft to help evacuate Afghans from Europe and the Middle East.

Officials said the aircraft wouldn’t fly to or from Kabul but ferry evacuees from bases in Germany, Qatar and Bahrain.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.