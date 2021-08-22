Airlines to help fly Afghan evacuees from foreign bases, Pentagon says

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Pentagon on Sunday said it is activating a rarely used program that compels commercial airlines to aid the government in times of a national emergency, activating as many as 20 civilian aircraft to help evacuate Afghans from Europe and the Middle East.

The Pentagon on Sunday said it is activating a rarely used program that compels commercial airlines to aid the government in times of a national emergency, activating as many as 20 civilian aircraft to help evacuate Afghans from Europe and the Middle East.

Officials said the aircraft wouldn’t fly to or from Kabul but ferry evacuees from bases in Germany, Qatar and Bahrain. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}} {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

Officials said the aircraft wouldn’t fly to or from Kabul but ferry evacuees from bases in Germany, Qatar and Bahrain. {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}} Subscribe to Continue Reading Start 30 Days FREE Trial

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}