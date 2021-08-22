Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >Politics >News >Airlines to help fly Afghan evacuees from foreign bases, Pentagon says

Airlines to help fly Afghan evacuees from foreign bases, Pentagon says

Bloomberg
1 min read . 06:08 PM IST GORDON LUBOLD, The Wall Street Journal

  • Commercial carriers wouldn’t fly to Kabul under plans being prepared

The Pentagon on Sunday said it is activating a rarely used program that compels commercial airlines to aid the government in times of a national emergency, activating as many as 20 civilian aircraft to help evacuate Afghans from Europe and the Middle East.

Officials said the aircraft wouldn’t fly to or from Kabul but ferry evacuees from bases in Germany, Qatar and Bahrain.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text

