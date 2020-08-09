Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
Home >Politics >News >AIUDF MLA tests covid-positive, ninth legislator to be infected in Assam
Guwahati: Workers construct a COVID care centre at Nehru Stadium for the treatment of infected patients, in Guwahati

AIUDF MLA tests covid-positive, ninth legislator to be infected in Assam

1 min read . 06:49 AM IST PTI

  • Seven MLAs of BJP and one from Congress was diagnosed with COVID-19.
  • Several senior bureaucrats in the state have also been infected, besides more than 2,100 police personnel

HAILAKANDI : AIUDF MLA Nizamuddin Choudhury and eight members of his family tested positive for COVID-19, becoming the ninth legislator in Assam to be infected by the virus, an official said on Saturday.

AIUDF MLA Nizamuddin Choudhury and eight members of his family tested positive for COVID-19, becoming the ninth legislator in Assam to be infected by the virus, an official said on Saturday.

Besides, his driver and personal security officers were also found to be positive, he said.

Besides, his driver and personal security officers were also found to be positive, he said.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

The legislator is currently in home isolation, he added.

Earlier, seven MLAs of BJP and one from Congress was diagnosed with COVID-19.

Choudhury is the fourth MLA from the Barak Valley to test positive along with BJP MLA Mihir Kanti Shome from Udharbond, Deputy Speaker Aminul Haq Laskar from Sonai, and Krishnendu Paul from Patharkandi.

The other BJP MLAs to test positive are Narayan Deka of Borkhetry, Bolin Chetia from Sadiya, Nabanita Handique from Sonari and Atul Bora of Dispur.

Former minister and Congress MLA from Samaguri, Rakibul Hussain, tested positive for COVID-19 along with his wife and nephew on August 2.

Another prominent politician from the state to test positive was All India Mahila Congress president and former Silchar MP Sushmita Dev.

Several senior bureaucrats in the state have also been infected, besides more than 2,100 police personnel.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated