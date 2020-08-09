AIUDF MLA tests covid-positive, ninth legislator to be infected in Assam

HAILAKANDI : AIUDF MLA Nizamuddin Choudhury and eight members of his family tested positive for COVID-19, becoming the ninth legislator in Assam to be infected by the virus, an official said on Saturday.

AIUDF MLA Nizamuddin Choudhury and eight members of his family tested positive for COVID-19, becoming the ninth legislator in Assam to be infected by the virus, an official said on Saturday.

Besides, his driver and personal security officers were also found to be positive, he said.

Besides, his driver and personal security officers were also found to be positive, he said. Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now Articles by celebrated columnists A differentiated perspective The best of Wall Street Journal Subscribe Now Already Subscribed ? Sign in

The legislator is currently in home isolation, he added.

Earlier, seven MLAs of BJP and one from Congress was diagnosed with COVID-19.

Choudhury is the fourth MLA from the Barak Valley to test positive along with BJP MLA Mihir Kanti Shome from Udharbond, Deputy Speaker Aminul Haq Laskar from Sonai, and Krishnendu Paul from Patharkandi.

The other BJP MLAs to test positive are Narayan Deka of Borkhetry, Bolin Chetia from Sadiya, Nabanita Handique from Sonari and Atul Bora of Dispur.

Former minister and Congress MLA from Samaguri, Rakibul Hussain, tested positive for COVID-19 along with his wife and nephew on August 2.

Another prominent politician from the state to test positive was All India Mahila Congress president and former Silchar MP Sushmita Dev.

Several senior bureaucrats in the state have also been infected, besides more than 2,100 police personnel.