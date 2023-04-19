Ajit Pawar dismisses rumours of rifts with Sharad Pawar's party, says, 'Will work for NCP till I am alive'2 min read . Updated: 19 Apr 2023, 09:21 AM IST
- Last week rumours were rife that Pawar took the signatures of 40 of 53 MLAs of NCP amid a buzz about his rumoured alliance with the BJP
- However, Ajit Pawar told the media that he would work for his party till he is alive
Senior Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar has scotched speculation that he and a group of MLAs will join rival Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
