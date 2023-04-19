Senior Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar has scotched speculation that he and a group of MLAs will join rival Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Pawar told the media that he would work for his party till he is alive.

The Maharashtra Assembly's Leader of Opposition said there is no truth in reports about any rift in the NCP and his joining hands with the BJP.

Rumours were rife that Pawar took the signatures of 40 of 53 MLAs of NCP amid a buzz about his rumoured alliance with the BJP.

"We (party MLAs) are all with the NCP. I will work for the NCP till I live," Pawar added.

Yesterday, Pawat attended NCP's Iftar party in Mumbai with Uncle Sharad and his daughter Supriya Sule.

He said the NCP has decided to strengthen the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance, comprising Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray), NCP, and Congress.

Rumours about Ajit Pawar's next political move started doing rounds last week when he suddenly cancelled his scheduled meetings and also made comments which were seen as being soft on the BJP and Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's camp.

The BJP is part of the Shinde government.

In the past, when Maharashtra was under President's rule after the results of the 2019 Assembly polls were out and Shiv Sena (undivided) severed ties with ally BJP, Ajit Pawar secretly joined hands with Devendra Fadnavis and a government was formed with Fadnavis as the chief minister and the NCP leader as his deputy. However, that government lasted for just 80 hours after Ajit Pawar resigned.

After the Shiv Sena joined hands with the NCP and Congress to form a coalition government in November 2019, Ajit Pawar took oath as the deputy chief minister and handled the finance portfolio.

