Ajit Pawar dismisses speculations of joining Sharad Pawar, says ‘nobody permanent friend in politics’1 min read 28 Aug 2023, 07:40 AM IST
Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar expresses hope that PM Modi's charisma will benefit the state. He also thanks local leaders of Shiv Sena and BJP for welcoming him into the Maharashtra government.
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Sunday said he was hopeful that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's charisma will benefit the state which follows secular thoughts. The remarks came while addressing a rally in the Beed district, according to a report published by the news agency PTI.