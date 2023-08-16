comScore
Ajit Pawar 'not big enough' to offer a role to Sharad Pawar: Sanjay Raut
Back

On reports that Ajit Pawar offering Sharad Pawar berth in the Union Cabinet, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut says, ‘Maharashtra deputy CM is not that big a leader to make an offer to senior NCP leader.’

"... Pawar Sahab made Ajit Pawar, Ajit Pawar didn't make Sharad Pawar....His (Sharad Pawar) stature is high..." he told news agency ANI.

Sharad Pawar and Ajit Pawar's "secret" meeting

A "secret" meeting between senior Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leaders Sharad Pawar and Ajit Pawar at a Pune businessman's residence on August 12 has caused a stir in political circles. Senior Nationalist Congress Party leader Jayant Patil was also present.

The rendezvous took place in Koregaon Park, with Sharad Pawar arriving at 1 pm and leaving at 5 pm. Deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar was purportedly seen leaving the premises in a car at 6:45 pm.

Ajit Pawar, who had previously split from the NCP to join the Shiv Sena-BJP government, confirmed his presence and interaction with Sharad Pawar.

“The media is giving different kinds of publicity to a meeting that took place between family members, leading to confusion. There is no reason to think that anything unusual transpired at the meeting," Ajit Pawar later told the media.

Later, NCP working president Supriya Sule also dismissed speculation that Sharad Pawar is moving towards the BJP camp. She said that Sharad Pawar has cleared his stand in his Sangola speech where he said that his party will not go with the BJP as its ideology does not fit in NCP's political framework.

"I have spoken with Congress and Shiv Sena(UBT). There is no confusion. No need to worry. Confusion must have cleared if you have listened to the Sangola speech and press brief of Sharad Pawar where he has cleared his stand," she said while talking to reporters.

(With agency inputs)

 

 

Updated: 16 Aug 2023, 11:45 AM IST
