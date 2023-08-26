'Ajit Pawar not our leader,' Sharad Pawar takes U-turn after 'no conflict, no split in party' remark2 min read 26 Aug 2023, 10:20 AM IST
NCP crisis: NCP chief Sharad Pawar denies calling Ajit Pawar their leader, claims it was Supriya Sule's statement. Speculation of Ajit Pawar rejoining NCP persists.
NCP crisis: Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) patron Sharad Pawar took a U-turn from his ‘Ajit Pawar is our leader remark’ and said that he had not actually expressed any such views, rather it was Supriya Sule who said this.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message