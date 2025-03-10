Ajit Pawar to present Maharashtra Budget 2025-26 today. Here is what is expected?

Maharashtra Budget 2025: Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Ajit Pawar will present the state Budget for 2025-26 in the assembly today, March 10, 2025. This will be the first budget of the newly-formed Mahayuti government. This will also be Pawar's 11th Budget as Finance Minister of Maharashtra.

In last year's pre-election budget, the Mahayuti government announced some popular decisions that reportedly played a major role in bringing the Mahayuti government back to power in Maharashtra.

People have high expectations from today's budget, and there is a strong belief that Ajit Pawar will meet those expectations, news agency ANI said.

What the Economic Survey said? Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis-led government's pre-budget Economic Survey was tabled in the assembly on Friday. The budget session of Maharashtra assembly started on March 3.

Maharashtra’s economy is expected to grow at 7.3 per cent as per the advance estimates of 2024-25. The projected growth is more than that of the country's economy which is expected to expand by 6.5 per cent in the current fiscal, as per the survey report.

The survey tabled in the Maharashtra legislative assembly on Friday mentioned that a sum of ₹17,505.90 crore has been transferred into the bank accounts of 2.38 crore women beneficiaries of the Ladki Bahin Yojana till December 2024.

The Budget comes in the run-up to the polls for local bodies, including those of big corporations like Mumbai, Thane, Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad, Nashik, Aurangabad, Nagpur, and Amravati, which are expected to be held soon.

Financial aid under Ladki Bahin Scheme to increase? Maharashtra Minister for Women and Child Development Aditi Ttkare earlier said in the Maharashtra Assembly that the proposed increase in financial aid under the Ladki Bahin Scheme— from ₹1,500 to ₹2,100 — will not be implemented immediately.

“The Mahayuti government launched the Ladki Bahin Yojana on July 6 last year, providing ₹1,500 per month to eligible women. While the coalition promised in its election manifesto to raise this amount to ₹2,100, the chief minister never specified that it would take effect in the upcoming budget," Ttkare was quoted by Indian Express as saying.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said that the state budget presented focusses is for the people, and the ruling Mahayuti government is committed towards people.

"The budget is for the people, this government is for the people. We worked for the people in these two and a half years...We worked for the progress of the people, for the change in their lives. Similar work will be done in the next five years," Shinde told media.