Around a month after the Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2025, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's mother, Asha-tai Pawar, on Wednesday said she prayed to Lord Vitthal that her son and his estranged uncle and Nationalist Congress Party (SP) leader Sharad Pawar be back on good terms.

Responding to Asha-tai's remark, NCP leader Praful Patel said he would be happy if the Pawar family reunited, saying Sharad Pawar was "like God to us".

"I prayed that all the grievances within the Pawar family should end, and Ajit and Sharad Pawar come together again. I hope my prayers will be granted," news wire PTI quoted Asha-tai Pawar as saying.

Ajit Pawar and Sharad Pawar to unite? Rumours of a possible reconciliation between the uncle-nephew duo started doing the rounds after Ajit Pawar made an unscheduled visit to Sharad Pawar's residence in Delhi on December 12 to wish him on his birthday. The visit comes a month after the Sharad Pawar-led NCP faction faced defeat in the Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024.

Ajit Pawar, who made his debut into politics as Sharad Pawar's protege, parted ways with his uncle after more than three decades by splitting the party and joining the Shiv Sena-BJP government in the state in July 2023.

‘Sharad Pawar has been like a father…’ Praful Patel further said, “Sharad Pawar has always been like a father to us. We even met him last month to wish him happy birthday, but it was not a political meeting.”

Patel added that he considers himself a part of the Pawar family and would be very happy if the Pawar family united. He also said that "a reunion would not bring any disrespect to anyone".

"Although we have taken a different political stand, we have always respected Sharad Pawar greatly," Patel told reporters in Gadchiroli.