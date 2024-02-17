Maharashtra Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and his wife Sunetra have emerged as the face of the NCP in Baramati following an Election Commission verdict. Posters hailing the couple emerged this week amid speculative reports that Sunetra Pawar would contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections against Supriya Sule. The development came even as the EC allocated the party name and symbol to the Ajit Pawar-led faction. The Baramati Lok Sabha segment has traditionally been a bastion of Sharad Pawar and his daughter Supriya Sule.

Members of the Pawar family insisted on Saturday that 'everyone has the right to stand in elections' as publicity campaign vehicles in Baramati showcased pictures of the duo.

Meanwhile unidentified individuals threw ink on a banner declaring her as the next Lok Sabha member in Pune district. The incident took place Karhati village of Baramati taluka with videos going viral on social media.

Here are 5 things to know about Sunetra Pawar:

Sunetra Pawar is a social worker who hails from a political family. Her brother is senior politician and former minister, Padamsinh Patil.

She has two sons with Ajit Pawar — Jay and Parth. The former looks after the family business while the latter is involved in politics. Parth Pawar reportedly lost the 2019 Lok Sabha elections from Maval.

She is the founder of the Environmental Forum of India. The NGO was created in 2010 to provide environmental awareness through the various program and community sustainable development.

Pawar serves as a trustee for the indigenous and well-known educational institution Vidya Prathishthan.

She has been a Think Tank member of the World Entrepreneurship Forum in France since 2011.

(With inputs from agencies)

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!