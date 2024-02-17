Ajit Pawar's wife may contest Lok Sabha polls against Supriya Sule amid widening NCP rift — Who is Sunetra Pawar?
Posters of Ajit Pawar and Sunetra Pawar emerge in Baramati as they become prominent faces of NCP. Sunetra's possible candidacy against Supriya Sule sparks interest.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and his wife Sunetra have emerged as the face of the NCP in Baramati following an Election Commission verdict. Posters hailing the couple emerged this week amid speculative reports that Sunetra Pawar would contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections against Supriya Sule. The development came even as the EC allocated the party name and symbol to the Ajit Pawar-led faction. The Baramati Lok Sabha segment has traditionally been a bastion of Sharad Pawar and his daughter Supriya Sule.