Former Kerala Chief Minister and veteran Congress leader AK Antony's son, Anil Antony on Wednesday resigned from the grand old party after he voiced displeasure against the BBC documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi - India: The Modi Question.

In his resignation letter, Anil Antony wrote, "Considering the events from yesterday, I believe it would be appropriate for me to leave all my roles in the Congress," said Anil, relinquishing his duty both as the convener of the KPCC digital media and also the national co-ordinator of the Congress social media and digital communication cell.

He also claimed that he was getting ‘threatening calls’ and ‘hate messages’ to retract his tweet to which he did not give in. However, the former Congress leader announced his resignation from all positions on his official Twitter handle today.

“I have resigned from my roles in @incindia @INCKerala. Intolerant calls to retract a tweet, by those fighting for free speech. I refused. @facebook wall of hate/abuses by ones supporting a trek to promote love! Hypocrisy thy name is! Life goes on. Redacted resignation letter below," Antony tweeted.

I have resigned from my roles in @incindia @INCKerala.Intolerant calls to retract a tweet,by those fighting for free speech.I refused. @facebook wall of hate/abuses by ones supporting a trek to promote love! Hypocrisy thy name is! Life goes on. Redacted resignation letter below. pic.twitter.com/0i8QpNIoXW — Anil K Antony (@anilkantony) January 25, 2023

He also said that the leadership is only keen to work with a bunch of ‘sycophants’ and ‘chamchas’.

“I am sure that I have my own unique strengths which could have enabled me to contribute very effectively to the party in several ways. However, by now I have been made well aware that you, your colleagues and the coterie around the leadership are only keen to work with a bunch of sycophants and chamchas, who would unquestionably be at your beck and call," the letter added.

This came after Anil Antony on Tuesday said that despite large differences with the BJP, those who support and place the views of the British broadcaster and of former UK foreign secretary Jack Straw, the "brain behind the Iraq war" (involving the US-led coalition in 2003) over Indian institutions are setting a dangerous precedence.

The two-part BBC documentary “India: The Modi Question" claims it investigated certain aspects relating to the 2002 Gujarat riots when Modi was the chief minister of the state. The documentary has not been screened in India.