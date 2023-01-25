AK Antony's son calls his colleagues ‘chamchas’ after quitting Congress2 min read . Updated: 25 Jan 2023, 11:45 AM IST
BBC documentary row: Congress leader Anil Antony claimed that he was getting ‘threatening calls’ and ‘hate messages’ to retract his tweet to which he did not give in.
Former Kerala Chief Minister and veteran Congress leader AK Antony's son, Anil Antony on Wednesday resigned from the grand old party after he voiced displeasure against the BBC documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi - India: The Modi Question.
