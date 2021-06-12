The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) announced on Saturday that it has formed an alliance with Mayawati's Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) for the Punjab Assembly elections scheduled to be held in 2022.

Informing of the decision, SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal said that the BSP will contest in 20 out of the 117 seats, whereas his party will contest the remaining 97 seats.

"It's a historic day as the alliance has been formed with Shiromani Akali Dal, which is Punjab's biggest party. In 1996, both BSP and SAD jointly fought Lok Sabha polls and emerged victorious on 11 of 13 seats. This time the alliance will not be broken," said BSP MP Satish Mishra after the announcement.

"We will work to end corruption and scams under Congress' leadership. The current government is anti-Dalits and anti-farmers while we will work for everyone's welfare and development," he added.

Among the seats which the BSP will contest are Kartarpur Sahib in Jalandhar, Jalandhar-West, Jalandhar-North, Phagwara, Hoshiarpur Urban, Dasuya, Chamkaur Sahib in Rupnagar district, Bassi Pathana, Sujanpur in Pathankot, Mohali, Amritsar North and Amritsar Central.

SAD had pulled out of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in September last year over the farm bills. Party leader Harsimrat Kaur Badal had also resigned from the post of Union minister of food processing industries.

Earlier, on 5 June, Badal had said that his party is open for a pre-poll alliance with parties other than Congress, Bharatiya Janata Party and Aam Aadmi Party.

Badal, whose party was part of the ruling NDA at the Centre before breaking ties, categorically ruled out the possibility of aligning with the BJP.

"We are open to alliances with other parties minus Congress, BJP and AAP. We cannot align with these parties. We will form alliances and we are open to others. No chance to go with BJP at all," the party president had said.





