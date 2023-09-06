Amid the India versus Bharat row, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat commented that `Akhand Bharat' or undivided India will be a reality before today's generation becomes old.

Noting that he cannot exactly predict when Akhand Bharat will come into existence, he said “But if you go on working for it, you will see it materialise before you get old." He further asserted that “The conditions are becoming such that those who separated from India feel that they made a mistake. They feel that `we should have been India again'." “They think that for becoming India they need to erase the lines on the map. But it is not so. Being India is accepting the nature ("swabhav") of India," the RSS chief said.

RSS chief comment comes amidst the ongoing name change debate sparked by Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's G20 dinner invite shared on X (formerly Twitter), referring to Droupadi Murmu as ‘President of Bharat,’. Opposition parties, including Congress, allege that the Modi government is considering dropping "India" in favor of "Bharat" as the country's name, particularly expressing concern over the formation of the INDIA alliance of opposition parties.

The name of our country has been Bharat since ages: Mohan Bhagwat

Bhagwat on Friday said Bharat should be used instead of India and urged the people to inculcate the habit and added the name Bharat has been continuing since ancient times and it must be taken forward.

"The name of our country has been Bharat since ages. Whatever may be the language, the name remains the same," Bhagwat said while speaking at a programme of Sakal Jain Samaj here.

"Our country is Bharat and we will have to stop using the word 'India' and start using Bharat in all practical fields, only then will change happen. We will have to call our country Bharat and explain it to others as well," the RSS chief said.

Emphasising on the power of integration, Bhagwat said India is a country that unites all and added, "Today the world needs us. Without us, the world can’t run. We have connected the world through yoga."