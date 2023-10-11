comScore
Active Stocks
Wed Oct 11 2023 14:52:47
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 954.05 0.33%
  1. Infosys share price
  2. 1,498.25 0.22%
  1. Bharti Airtel share price
  2. 955.9 0.76%
  1. Reliance Industries share price
  2. 2,343.05 1.49%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 125.35 0.08%
Business News/ Politics / News/  Akhilesh Yadav climbs boundary wall after being stopped from garlanding JP Narayan, warns of 'total revolution' | Watch
Back Back

Akhilesh Yadav climbs boundary wall after being stopped from garlanding JP Narayan, warns of 'total revolution' | Watch

 Livemint

SP President AKhilesh Yadav, on Wednesday, claimed of being denied entry to Jayaprakash Narayan Interpretation Centre (JPNIC) to pay tribute to the socialiest leader JP Narayan in Lucknow

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav climbs a wall while trying to enter Jai Prakash Narayan International Center to offer floral tribute to the statue of Jai Prakash Narayan on his birth anniversary, in Lucknow, Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023. The officials had reportedly denied permission to the party workers, citing the construction work at the center. (PTI)Premium
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav climbs a wall while trying to enter Jai Prakash Narayan International Center to offer floral tribute to the statue of Jai Prakash Narayan on his birth anniversary, in Lucknow, Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023. The officials had reportedly denied permission to the party workers, citing the construction work at the center. (PTI)

A small event to observe the anniversary of socialist leader JP Narayan took a dramatic turn when Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav had to climb the boundary wall of Jayaprakash Narayan Interpretation Centre (JPNIC) in Lucknow on Wednesday.

After being allegedly prevented from entering the centre, Akhilesh Yadav climbed its boundary wall to pay tribute to JP Narayan.

Later, he condemned the locking of gates at JPNIC and claimed that the act was done to prevent him from garlanding the bust of Jayprakash Narayan. The Samajwadi Party (SP) president even warned of calling a ‘complete revolution’ like the social reformer.

"Will we have to call for a complete revolution like Jayaprakash Narayan-ji even for garlanding his bust? If that is acceptable to the BJP then so be it," Yadav said in a post on social media platform 'X'.

However, the officials cited security concerns as the reason for denying access to the former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh inside the JP Narayan International Centre.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Politics News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Updated: 11 Oct 2023, 02:58 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App