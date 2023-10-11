A small event to observe the anniversary of socialist leader JP Narayan took a dramatic turn when Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav had to climb the boundary wall of Jayaprakash Narayan Interpretation Centre (JPNIC) in Lucknow on Wednesday.

After being allegedly prevented from entering the centre, Akhilesh Yadav climbed its boundary wall to pay tribute to JP Narayan.

Later, he condemned the locking of gates at JPNIC and claimed that the act was done to prevent him from garlanding the bust of Jayprakash Narayan. The Samajwadi Party (SP) president even warned of calling a ‘complete revolution’ like the social reformer.

"Will we have to call for a complete revolution like Jayaprakash Narayan-ji even for garlanding his bust? If that is acceptable to the BJP then so be it," Yadav said in a post on social media platform 'X'.