SP President AKhilesh Yadav, on Wednesday, claimed of being denied entry to Jayaprakash Narayan Interpretation Centre (JPNIC) to pay tribute to the socialiest leader JP Narayan in Lucknow

A small event to observe the anniversary of socialist leader JP Narayan took a dramatic turn when Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav had to climb the boundary wall of Jayaprakash Narayan Interpretation Centre (JPNIC) in Lucknow on Wednesday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

After being allegedly prevented from entering the centre, Akhilesh Yadav climbed its boundary wall to pay tribute to JP Narayan.

Later, he condemned the locking of gates at JPNIC and claimed that the act was done to prevent him from garlanding the bust of Jayprakash Narayan. The Samajwadi Party (SP) president even warned of calling a ‘complete revolution’ like the social reformer. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Will we have to call for a complete revolution like Jayaprakash Narayan-ji even for garlanding his bust? If that is acceptable to the BJP then so be it," Yadav said in a post on social media platform 'X'.

However, the officials cited security concerns as the reason for denying access to the former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh inside the JP Narayan International Centre.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!