Amid all the speculation around Akhilesh Yadav joining Congress' Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, the Samajwadi Party chief said they will not participate in Rahul Gandhi's yatra till seat-sharing with Congress finalised

Speaking to ANI, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav says “Right now talks are going on, lists have come from them, we have also given them the list. The moment, seat distribution is done, Samajwadi Party will join their Nyaya Yatra..."

According to sources close to NDTV, the Samajwadi Party has stated its willingness to allow the Congress to contest 15 out of Uttar Pradesh's 80 Lok Sabha seats for the upcoming elections. In 2019, the Congress faced challenges in the Hindi belt and won only one seat (Raebareli) in the state. Even Rahul Gandhi lost to Smriti Irani in Amethi.

The Samajwadi Party, which refrained from contesting in Amethi and Rae Bareli in 2019, has now taken a firm stance, offering 15 seats to the Congress and are adamant that the Congress can't fight on any other seats if the alliance stands. The Congress's response is eagerly awaited.

SP had earlier promised to join the Rahul Gandhi's Yatra Earlier the Samajwadi Party Chief had accepted the invitation from Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge to join the Yatra saying that he would participate in the Yatra in Amethi or Rae Bareli. However, with no headway being made in the seat sharing talks between the two parties there have been reports that the SP Chief will stay away from the Yatra as it makes its way through Uttar Pradesh.

Speaking on the issue, Jairam Ramesh said on Sunday, "I expect that he will join the Yatra tomorrow. Earlier, Apna Dal leader Pallavi Patel also joined the yatra."

The yatra will traverse through Uttar Pradesh before entering Rajasthan. The east to west Manipur-Mumbai yatra will traverse 6,700 km through 15 states and aims to highlight the message of 'nyay' (justice) while meeting common people on the way.



