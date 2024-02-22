Akhilesh Yadav to join Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra on February 25 as INDIA allies seal seat-sharing pact
The development comes as Congress and SP cracked the seat-sharing arrangement for Lok Sabha elections 2024 as per which the grand old party will contest 17 seats in Uttar Pradesh
Samajwadi Party (SP) supremo Akhilesh Yadav will join Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Agra on February 25, party leader Rajendra Chowdhury said on Thursday. The development comes as Congress and SP cracked the seat-sharing arrangement for Lok Sabha elections 2024 as per which the grand old party will contest 17 seats in Uttar Pradesh and leave the rest 63 for SP and other smaller parties in the INDIA bloc.