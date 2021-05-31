A tug-of-war between the Central and the West Bengal government today saw two dramatic developments -- the retirement of Alapan Bandopadhyay and the appointment of Hari Krishna Dwivedi as his successor to the office of the chief secretary in the state.

In the above picture, Bandopadhyay can be seen handing over the charge to HK Dwivedi. BP Gopalika has been named as the new Home Secretary.

"State chief secretary Alapan Banerjee has retired as his service ended today. He didn’t ask for his extension. But the state government has decided to use his vast experience in bureaucracy for the betterment of the state. He has now been appointed as chief minister’s chief advisor so that the government can get his service in handling Covid-19 pandemic and post-cyclone Yaas relief operations," said CM Banerjee at the state secretariat.

HK Dwivedi's appointment as the state's chief secretary came minutes after Alapan Bandopadhyay announced his retirement from service.

Alapan Bandopadhyay was appointed the chief advisor to CM Mamata Banerjee. He will take on the new role from 1 June for a period of three years.

Earlier, the Bengal government had sought a nod from the Centre for Bandopadhyay’s three-month extension, which was approved.

CM Banerjee came down heavily on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said Bandopadhyay's transfer order reflected BJP's political vendetta.

