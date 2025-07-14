Albanese Reaffirms Taiwan Stance as He Starts China Visit

Australia opposes any unilateral moves to change the Taiwan Strait status quo, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said as he began a trip to China to maintain steady ties with his country’s top trading partner.

“It’s important that we have a consistent position, which Australia has had for a long period of time,” Albanese said at a news conference in Shanghai on Sunday. “We don’t support any unilateral action there. We have a clear position, and we have been consistent about that.”

His comments come after the Financial Times reported over the weekend that the Pentagon is pressing Australia and China to clarify their roles if China invades Taiwan. Beijing has pledged to bring Taiwan under its control eventually, by force if necessary.

The US has urged countries such as Australia, Japan and South Korea to boost defense spending and support its efforts to counter what it views as China’s growing assertiveness in the Indo-Pacific region. All three nations, which have security agreements with the US, list China as their top trading partner and try to walk a careful line between Washington and Beijing.

Earlier this year, President Xi Jinping expanded China’s Indo-Pacific presence by testing US allies on sensitive issues. This included sending warships off Australia’s coast for unprecedented shooting drills and flying a record number of balloons with possible military applications around Taiwan.

Japan has also faced pressure from heightened Chinese coast guard and military activity around uninhabited islands that Tokyo controls in the East China Sea.

Albanese’s reference to the “status quo” signals support for Taiwan’s current de facto autonomy without endorsing formal independence, while maintaining recognition of the One China policy. His remarks highlight Australia’s opposition to any unilateral move — especially by force — to alter the cross-strait balance.

Albanese is on a six-day trip to China to boost economic ties. On Sunday in Shanghai, he launched a tourism campaign featuring Australian icon “Ruby the Roo” and fielded questions on defense spending and Taiwan.

Albanese said Australia is increasing its defense spending “considerably,” referring to a plan to invest A$57 billion over 10 years.

“Our aim of investing in our capability and as well, investing in our relationships, is about advancing peace and security in our region,” he said. “That’s our objective, and that is why we’re investing in it.”

As the Australian leader went to China, his country and Papua New Guinea began hosting multinational military exercises known as Talisman Sabre that run for about three weeks.

The drills, which include amphibious landings, air operations and sea maneuvers, involve about 35,000 personnel from the US, Australia, Japan, South Korea and more than a dozen other security partners. They are “meant to illustrate the closeness of the US-Australia alliance and the strength of the military-to-military relationship,” the US Army Pacific said in a statement.

When asked about the drills on Monday, Albanese said: “That is nothing unusual,” adding “I will continue to assert Australia’s national interest, as I do.”

©2025 Bloomberg L.P.