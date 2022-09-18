Alcohol-free Saudi Arabia plans champagne and wine bars at Neom6 min read . Updated: 18 Sep 2022, 06:22 PM IST
The kingdom’s futuristic new megadevelopment is planning to serve alcohol at a tony beach resort, according to planning documents
RIYADH (SAUDI ARABIA) : Saudi Arabia’s futuristic megaproject Neom is planning to serve wine, cocktails and champagne at a beach resort that is scheduled to open next year, according to planning documents and people close to the development, in what would be a first for a conservative kingdom where alcohol is banned.