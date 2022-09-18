Alcohol-free Saudi Arabia plans champagne and wine bars at Neom

As home to Islam’s holiest sites in Mecca and Medina, Saudi Arabia portrays itself as an example of Muslim morality, and allowing alcohol—which many Muslims believe is forbidden by the Quran—could lead to a backlash among more pious Saudis and the wider Muslim world. However, expats say in polls that access to alcohol would be important to their quality of life in Neom, a sprawling set of developments on land the size of Massachusetts that is billed as the kingdom’s future.