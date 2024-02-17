Alexei Navalny’s Death Marks End of Political Dissent in Russia
Ann M. Simmons , Matthew Luxmoore , The Wall Street Journal 6 min read 17 Feb 2024, 06:53 PM IST
SummaryThe street protests and opposition activism tolerated by Putin before the war in Ukraine have largely vanished.
Russian opposition figure Alexei Navalny’s death Friday at a Russian prison camp in the Arctic silenced a man who was arguably the most influential remaining critic of President Vladimir Putin and the authoritarian state the former spy has methodically built on the wreckage of the Soviet Union.
