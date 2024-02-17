Alexei Navalny’s Death Marks End of Political Dissent in Russia

Updated history books have been introduced in schools, highlighting what they describe as the West’s long-held plans to destabilize Russia, the U.S. and European Union’s falsification of the Soviet Union’s role in World War II and its relationship with Nazi Germany, and the revival of ultranationalism in modern Ukraine. A new basic military and naval training program has been introduced in schools, with older students receiving more advanced instruction, including how to handle a Kalashnikov assault rifle and use hand grenades.