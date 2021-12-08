All  about  Mi-17V5, the chopper that went down in TN

General Rawat was on his way to visit the Defence Services Staff College in Wellington to address the faculty and student officers on Wednesday. An IAF Mi-17V5 helicopter, with the general on-board, took off from an Air Force base in Sulur. The helicopter met with an accident on the Nilgiri Hills, near Coonoor. The IAF said the sole survivor of the accident, group captain Varun Singh, is currently undergoing treatment. The IAF hasn’t revealed the reasons for the crash yet. However, some media reports indicate that the crash could have happened due to poor visibility following heavy fog.

