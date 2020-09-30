All accused acquitted in the Babri Masjid demolition case: Special Court

NEW DELHI: A special court in Lucknow on Wednesday acquitted all 32 accused of criminal conspiracy in the 1992 Babri Masjid demolition case.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court said there was no conclusive proof against accused and no strong evidence to suggest there was criminal conspiracy.

The court also held that the demolition was not pre-planned and happened at the spur of the moment.

The 32 accused include former deputy prime minister LK Advani, former union minister Murli Manohar Joshi and Uma Bharti, former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Kalyan Singh, Vinay Katiya, and Sadhvi Rithambara.

Advani, Joshi, Bharti, Singh, and some of the other accused, were not present in court

The Babri Masjid, at Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh, had been demolished by right-wing activists on 6 December, 1992, on the basis of claims that it stood on land that was the birthplace of Lord Ram

Reading out parts of the 2,000-page judgement, the judge held that there was no way to verify the audio and video submitted to the court and added that unknown anti-social elements demolished the Masjid and there was no way to ascertain who they were.

A civil case had run parallel to the Babri Masjid demolition criminal case to ascertain the ownership of the disputed land in Ayodhya.

In a unanimous and historic verdict, the Supreme Court on 9 November settled the long-winding Ayodhya land dispute by allowing Hindus to build a Ram temple on the land while sanctioning Muslims 5 acres to build a mosque in the temple town.

The verdict was pronounced by a five-judge constitution bench headed by former Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi, bringing an end to a 70-year-old land dispute. The court had directed that the disputed 2.7-acre land be handed over to a trust formed by the central government.

On 5 August, the foundation stone of the Ram Janambhoombhi temple was laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In December 1993, two FIRs in relation to Babri Masjid demolition were filed. One against eminent BJP leaders for allegedly giving communal speeches before the demolition and the other against unknown karsevaks for demolishing the 16th century mosque.

This case witnessed a series of twists and turns where the trial court dropped charges in 2001 on technical grounds while the CBI challenged it in the high court. The case continued from one court to another until the top court in 2017 restored all criminal charges against BJP leaders and clubbed the cases.

In April 2017, the apex court not only revived the 25-year-old trial in the Ayodhya-Babri Masjid criminal dispute by allowing fresh charges of criminal conspiracy against Advani, Joshi, Bharti and 13 others, it also directed the transfer of cases from a court in Rae Bareilly to a special court in Lucknow that was also hearing certain cases related to the demolition issue.

The court also directed the special judge to complete the trial in two years which was fixed as April 2019. Subsequently, the top court extended the deadline for the special court to complete the trial several times, with the last extension given on August 19.

In June 2009, the Justice MS Liberhan Commission, formed by the Congress-led government in 1992, submitted its incident probe report, holding 68 people, mostly BJP leaders, responsible for the incident. The report observed that the demolition was planned, systematic, and was the intended outcome of a climate of communal intolerance deliberately created by religious extremists.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via