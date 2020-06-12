NEW DELHI: Democracies like India and the US go through "painful" episodes like the current protests in the US but resolve issues through free and fair elections, an advantage that the two countries have over others with authoritarian systems like China and Russia, said Nicholas Burns, a former US secretary of state, on Friday.

Burns, now a professor of the Practice of Diplomacy and International Politics at Harvard's John F. Kennedy School of Government, described the Indian American community as a “profound bridge" between the two countries and sought a reduction of barriers between India and the US on movement of people especially under the H-1B system that is preferred by Indian IT software experts and other professionals.

Burns's comments were part of his conversation with Congress party leader Rahul Gandhi and his remarks on the H-1B visas came on a day a report in the Wall Street Journal said President Donald Trump was considering suspending a number these job visas due to rising unemployment in the US because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Gandhi’s conversation with Burns was the fifth in a series that he has held with experts to discuss the socio-economic fallout of the covid-19 pandemic. His first guest in the series was former Reserve Bank of India governor Raghuram Rajan then Nobel Prize winning economist, Professor Abhijit Banerjee followed by public health experts Ashish Jha and Johan Giesecke followed by Rajiv Bajaj, managing director of Bajaj Auto Limited.

Queried by Gandhi on the protests sweeping the US in the wake of the death of a black man George Floyd while being arrested by policemen in Minneapolis on 25 May, Burns said the demonstrations "on behalf of tolerance, inclusion, minority rights," were "at the core of our democracy."

"I think one of the advantages that we democracies have, say over an authoritarian country like China, is that we can correct ourselves....As all democracies, we resolve this at the ballot box in free and fair elections. We do not turn to violence. We do this peacefully," he said.

"We play out our differences, in political campaigns or in street protests, but at least we can do that. You can see authoritarianism coming back in China and Russia. We democracies, we sometimes go through painful episodes because of our freedoms, but we're so much stronger because of them. That's our advantage," Burns said.

When asked about the way bilateral ties were progressing Burns, who oversaw the completion of negotiations that led to the 2008 India-US nuclear deal, said that on strengthening ties with India, Democrats and Republicans were on the same page.

He described India and the US as the "two most important global democracies", with the Indian American community the “secret weapon in the relationship."

"There has been a maturation of that community and it is a profound bridge between the two countries. So I'm very hopeful that the US and India, our societies and not just our governments are very closely intertwined, integrated and that's a great strength. If you think that one of the challenges we face is the coming power of authoritarian countries. I mentioned two before, China and Russia. We never want to fight, we don't want war but we want to preserve our way of life and we want to preserve our positions in the world," Burns said.

To build stronger India-US ties, Burns advocated keeping "doors open to each other, lower the restrictions on the movement of peoples between the two countries. I think a lot of university, high-tech Indian business people come to the United States on H1B visas. They've been severely limited in recent years. We simply don't have enough engineers in the United States to run our economy and India can supply many of those engineers. I keep the barriers low. I would encourage the movement of people, encourage University exchanges and certainly encourage us to be working together on democracy promotion around the world, on science and public health issues," Burns said.

Gandhi, on his part, spoke about how the covid-19 pandemic, which has led to an over two month long national lockdown placing social distancing at the heart of the discourse, was affecting political engagements in India. Towards the end of the conversation, Burns asked Gandhi how the pandemic will change politics in terms of crowd engagement.

"I don't shake hands but I go into contact with people with the masks and stuff. Yeah, but it does (change) because public meetings are not possible and that's the lifeblood of politics here. So a lot of social media, a lot of Zoom conversations happening. It is going to change some habits in the political sphere for sure," Gandhi responded.

