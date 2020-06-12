All agree on strengthening India-US ties: Nicholas Burns to Rahul Gandhi

"There has been a maturation of that community and it is a profound bridge between the two countries. So I'm very hopeful that the US and India, our societies and not just our governments are very closely intertwined, integrated and that's a great strength. If you think that one of the challenges we face is the coming power of authoritarian countries. I mentioned two before, China and Russia. We never want to fight, we don't want war but we want to preserve our way of life and we want to preserve our positions in the world," Burns said.