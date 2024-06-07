All eyes on 6 state assembly elections after BJP's muted performance in Lok Sabha Elections: What to expect?
Assembly elections will be held in six states between June 2024 and December 2025. Here's all you need to know about upcoming assembly elections and whether the Lok Sabha poll 2024 results will sway the outcomes in these states.
After the Lok Sabha Elections 2024, all eyes are now set on six assembly elections likely to be held between June 2024 and November 2025. Five states – Haryana, Maharashtra, Jharkhand, Delhi and Bihar will hold assembly elections in the next one year. The assembly election in the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir is expected to be held before September 2024.