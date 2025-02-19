Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday told the party's top office-bearers that they would be held accountable for future election results in their state and warned them against turncoats.

Kharge's remarks came against the backdrop of the party's Delhi poll debacle. The Congress president shared excerpts from his “opening remarks at the meeting of AICC General Secretaries and Incharges”, which was held on Wednesday.

"I want to talk to you about the most important thing of accountability. You all will be held accountable for revamping the organisations in states and for all future election results," Kharge said while addressing the new office-bearers at a meeting held at the party's headquarters at Indira Bhawan.

Kharge also urged party leaders to work at the grassroots level and strengthen the party from the booth level and promote such people who are ideologically committed to the organisation.

"It is your responsibility to strengthen the organisation at the grassroots level from the booth to headquarters. You must bring in people who are ideologically committed and who have stood behind the party like a rock during difficult times," Kharge said.

Kharge also hinted at some more changes in the organisation, saying some changes have already taken place and some more are in the offing.

The party recently brought in new office-bearers in the revamped organisation.

"Sometimes, while attempting to strengthen an organisation, such people are brought in haste who run away in difficult times. We must stay away from such people," he told the party leaders.

In his inaugural address at the meeting, Kharge said Delhi voted for change and lauded the efforts of the state leadership in putting up a good fight despite lack of resources.

Among those who attended the meeting included former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, all general secretaries and in-charges in various states.

The Congress chief said the party leaders must raise issues of public interest in the next five years and strive to make the organisation emerge as the principal opposition party in Delhi.

Hitting out at the government, he said the prime minister failed to stop the insult of Indians deported from the USA. "The prime minister failed to oppose US tariffs on India, which is an insult to not just the country but all Indians," Kharge charged.