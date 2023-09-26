The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday released its third list containing a single candidate for the forthcoming assembly polls in Madhya Pradesh.

The party has announced the list for the Schedule Tribe (ST) reserved Amarwara assembly constituency in Chhindwara district. The BJP has fielded Monika Batti from the seat. She has recently joined BJP after leaving the Gondwana Gantantra Party. Meanwhile, On BJP releasing three list of candidates for Madhya Pradesh assembly elections, CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan said"This has ensured BJP's big victory. All our senior leaders will contest..." BJP released its second list of 39 candidates for the forthcoming assembly polls in Madhya Pradesh which includes four party MPs (Member of Parliament) and three Union Ministers.

Also as reported by NDTV, it stated citing BJP leaders that reports of Shivraj Singh Chouhan being denied a ticket are wrong, but the caveat - that "any big leader can become chief minister post-election"

Union Ministers Narendra Singh Tomar and Prahlad Singh Patel have been fielded from the Dimani and Narsinghpur constituencies respectively. Similarly, Union Minister Faggan Singh Kulaste will contest from the Niwas constituency.

BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya and BJP MP Rakesh Singh have been fielded from Indore-1 and Jabalpur Paschim constituencies respectively.

Other notable candidates in the list included MPs Ganesh Mantri, Rakesh Singh and Reeti Pathak.

The BJP released its first list of candidates for the Madhya Pradesh assembly elections on August 17, revealing the names of 39 candidates.

The state is scheduled to go for the Assembly polls later this year. Through the polls, the state will elect legislators from 230 Assembly constituencies. (

