All work and no way to beat the heat

The severe heat waves in north India this summer is a grim sign of things to come. It’s not uncommon for temperatures to shoot through the forties in May or June, but the heat became too intense early on in north and central India, with the highest March temperatures in 122 years. Parts of India saw the hottest April in over a 100 years. An analysis by the UK Met office warned that climate change will lead to such record-breaking temperatures about every three years. In the absence of global warming, such heat spikes would have come once in 300 years. According to Roxy Koll, a climate scientist at the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology, Pune, extreme weather events such as an increase in heat waves, frequent cyclones and the three-fold rise in extreme rains can be traced to the 1 degree Celsius rise in global temperatures.