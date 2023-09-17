All-party meet: Several political parties make strong pitch for women's reservation bill’s passage1 min read 17 Sep 2023, 10:17 PM IST
The Modi government asserted that an ‘appropriate decision will be taken at an appropriate time’
At an all-party meeting convened by the government on the eve of the five-day Parliament session beginning Monday, a strong pitch was made by several political parties for the passage of the women's reservation bill during the session. The Modi government asserted that an “appropriate decision will be taken at an appropriate time".