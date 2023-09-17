All-party meet: Several political parties make strong pitch for women's reservation bill’s passage

The Modi government asserted that an ‘appropriate decision will be taken at an appropriate time’

At an all-party meeting convened by the government on the eve of the five-day Parliament session beginning Monday, a strong pitch was made by several political parties for the passage of the women's reservation bill during the session. The Modi government asserted that an "appropriate decision will be taken at an appropriate time".

The women's reservation bill, pending for nearly 27 years, should be tabled and passed with consensus, said several political leaders at the meeting.

The bill seeks to reserve one-third of all seats for women in the Lok Sabha and state legislative assemblies.

Women MPs account for less than 15% of Lok Sabha strength while their representation is below 10% in many state assemblies, data showed.

On the parties’ demand for the bill, Union minister Pralhad Joshi said that an “appropriate decision will be taken at appropriate time".

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said all opposition parties demanded passage of the women's reservation bill in this Parliament session.

NCP leader Praful Patel said, “We appeal to govt to pass the women's reservation bill in this Parliament session."

“We are hopeful that women's reservation bill will be passed with consensus if tabled in Parliament," Patel added.

According to a report by PTI citing sources, some regional parties have demanded quota for backward classes and scheduled castes within the overall reservation for women.

BJD leader Pinaki Misra said a new era should begin from new Parliament building and the women's reservation bill should be passed.

Chowdhury told media that the government has informed them it was a regular session of Parliament.

"Only the government knows what its intention is. It may surprise everyone with some new agenda," he said, adding that issues such as price rise, unemployment, the situation on the border with China were raised by his party in the meeting.

The last concrete development on the issue was in 2010 when Rajya Sabha passed the bill amid a ruckus with marshals escorting out some MPs who opposed the move to reserve 33% seats for women in Lok Sabha and state assemblies, but the bill lapsed as it could not be passed by Lok Sabha.

(With inputs from PTI)

