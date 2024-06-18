After Priyanka Gandhi confirmed that she would be contesting byelections from Wayanad constituency, her husband Robert Vadra also expressed his wish to get into politics. He further expressed that he will think about starting his own political career only after Priyanka eshtablishes herself. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"I always wanted to be in active politics. I wanted her (Priyanka Gandhi) to become an MP. I hope that she will win with a big majority. I want her to raise the real issues of people. Priyanka is an intelligent lady. I wanted her to be in the Parliament before me," Robert Vadra told PTI in an exclusive interview

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, a scion of India’s Nehru-Gandhi political dynasty, will make her electoral debut from a constituency recently won by her brother, Rahul Gandhi. Vadra, 52, will contest the by-election in Wayanad in the southern state of Kerala to try and retain a parliamentary seat for the Congress party. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On Congress putting up an impressive show during the Lok Sabha elections 2024, Robert Vadra said, "First, I would thank people of India for teaching a lesson to the BJP. They played religion-based politics. I am happy that Priyanka Gandhi is going to fight from Wayanad. She should be in Parliament, not because she has been campaigning but I want her to be in the Parliament. She should be in the Parliament before me. I can follow whenever is the right time. I am happy, and I hope people will give her a good mandate."

Noting that the BJP worried and troubled this time around, he said, "Our focus was to fight for the people of the country, to make sure that this divisive government that was creating all kinds of religious issues, there was unemployment, women safety issue, inflation. Rahul and Priyanka fought very hard. They travelled everywhere and created a coalition. Today we have a stronger Opposition, the country required that to retain the democracy. The BJP govt will think twice before misusing agencies, their position. This correction was required. INDIA alliance understands the efforts of Rahul. He has learnt from his grandmother, father."

Prasing Priyanka's initiative so far, Vadra stated, “They're (BJP) worried, troubled. They're huddling together to understand what next we can do. Priyanka will be raising the issues. She gave the slogan - Ladki hoon lad sakti hoon. She fought for women for long. Voices of women will be raised. BJP should look at their history. They can't talk about Parivarvaad. People don't want to hear them anymore. We will fight them and ensure a secular government." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

