Amaravati land scam: Former Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu named as main accused in ₹4,400-crore case
Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and former minister P Narayana, among others, have been named as main accused in the ₹4,400 crore Amaravati land scam case by the state police's Criminal Investigation Department (CID).
Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has been named as main accused in the chargesheet of ₹4,400 crore Amaravati land scam case by the state police Criminal Investigation Department (CID), reports said.
