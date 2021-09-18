Capt Amarinder Singh met Punjab governor Banwari Lal Purohit on Saturday and submitted his resignation as the state chief minister.

“I feel humiliated," said Singh after resigning.

He further informed that he continues to be a part of the Congress party. "I will consult with my supporters and decide the future course of action," he said.

Singh said that the party high command can make whoever they have faith in the next CM.

The development comes just four months ahead of assembly elections in Punjab.

Earlier in the day, Amarinder Singh's son Raninder had confirmed that the CM will tender his resignation amid a power tussle in Punjab.

“…indeed must go now as I am proud to accompany my father to Raj Bhawan when he submits his resignation as CM of Punjab and leads us as head of our family into a new beginning et all," Raninder wrote on Twitter.

The decision came after a meeting of legislators close to the chief minister at his official residence in Chandigarh.

Amarinder Singh had earlier in the day phoned Congress president Sonia Gandhi and expressed his anguish over the "humiliation" meted to him, reported news agency PTI.

The call came in the backdrop of around 50 MLAs writing to Gandhi seeking that Amarinder Singh be replaced as chief minister.

