Amartya Sen being attacked for airing views against Union govt: Mamata Banerjee

Amartya Sen being attacked for airing views against Union govt: Mamata Banerjee1 min read . Updated: 28 Dec 2020, 03:48 PM IST
- Amartya Sen has written to Banerjee, thanking her for the support, and said her strong voice is a tremendous source of strength
BOLPUR : West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Monday said Nobel laureate Amartya Sen is being attacked by the BJP for his views against the Union government.
Banerjee last week had written a letter to Sen expressing her anguish after Visva Bharati, a central university, had said that Sen's family was in "illegal" possession of land on the campus.
"Amartya Sen is being attacked for his views against the Union government. This is completely unacceptable. Just like, I am being attacked for my political views," she said while talking to reporters here.
Sen has written to Banerjee, thanking her for the support, and said her strong voice is a tremendous source of strength.
The noted economist has accused the Visva Bharati vice chancellor of acting at the behest of the Centre "with its growing control over Bengal".
