Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta brought in cameras to capture the inside of her office in the Delhi Assembly to disprove Leader of the Opposition Atishi's claim that the portraits of Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar and Bhagat Singh were removed from there.

The move came after Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders engaged in a massive showdown on Monday as Atishi claimed the portraits of Ambedkar and Bhagat Singh had been replaced in the chief minister's room.

The clash between the treasury benches and opposition AAP members happened on the first day of the Delhi assembly under the new BJP government. AAP members resorted to sloganeering and were on their feet, with BJP members countering their allegations.

The chaos led to a brief adjournment of the House on Monday.

What did AAP allege? Speaking outside the House, Atishi accused the BJP of being "anti-Dalit and anti-Sikh". She alleged that the ruling party has removed the pictures of BR Ambedkar and Bhagat Singh from Delhi Chief Ministers office.

Atishi was quoted by news agency PTI as saying, "The anti-Dalit mentality of the Bharatiya Janata Party is well known. Today, a proof of its anti-Dalit mentality has been presented. Arvind Kejriwal had put up photos of Baba Saheb Ambedkar and Shaheed Bhagat Singh in every office of the Delhi government."

"Since, the BJP has come to power, the BJP has removed both these photos from the Chief Minister's office. This shows that the BJP is an anti-Dalit, anti-Sikh party," Atishi said.

The Leader of the Opposition in the Delhi Assembly also slammed the BJP government over the "unfulfilled promise" related to the Mahila Samman Yojana.

Meanwhile, AAP's national convenor Arvind Kejriwal alleged that the new BJP government of Delhi "removed Baba Saheb's photo and put up the photo of Prime Minister Modi." He posted on X, "This is not right. This has hurt millions of followers of Baba Saheb."

"I have a request to the BJP. You can put the photo of the Prime Minister but do not remove the photo of Baba Sahib. Let his photo remain there," Kejriwal said.

How did Rekha Gupta react to AAP's claim? Reacting to AAP leaders claim about removal of portraits of Ambedkar and Bhagat Singh, Delhi CM Rekha Gupta said, "This is their tactic to hide their corruption and misdeeds behind Babasaheb Ambedkar and Shaheed Bhagat Singh..."