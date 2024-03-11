Amending constitution will end parliamentary democracy, says Chidambaram on Anant Hegde
Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram's remarks came over BJP MP Anantkumar Hegde's statement that his party needs a two-thirds majority to amend the Constitution.
Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram said on Monday that if the Constitution is amended, as per the BJP-RSS agenda, it will be the end of parliamentary democracy, federalism, rights of the minorities, and English being one of the two official languages.
