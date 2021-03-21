Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >Politics >News >America enslaved India for 200 years: Uttarakhand CM's gaffe| Watch Video

America enslaved India for 200 years: Uttarakhand CM's gaffe| Watch Video

Uttarakhand Mar 09 (ANI): Chief Minister of Uttarakhand Tirath Singh Rawat speaks to media, in Dehradun on Wednesday. (ANI Photo) (ANI)
1 min read . 09:49 PM IST Staff Writer

  • Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat today while addressing an event at Uttarakhand's Ramnagar, made a factual error when he said in this speech that 'America enslaved India for 200 years'

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat today while addressing an event at Uttarakhand's Ramnagar, made a factual error when he said in this speech that "America enslaved India for 200 years."

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat today while addressing an event at Uttarakhand's Ramnagar, made a factual error when he said in this speech that "America enslaved India for 200 years."

"As opposed to other countries, India is doing better in terms of handling the COVID-19 crisis. America, which enslaved us for 200 years and ruled the world, is struggling in current times," he said.

TRENDING STORIES See All

"As opposed to other countries, India is doing better in terms of handling the COVID-19 crisis. America, which enslaved us for 200 years and ruled the world, is struggling in current times," he said.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

Watch Video:

Uttarakhand Chief Minister also created a flutter when he remarked on the amount of ration distributed during the Covid-19 lockdown: A family with two children got less ration and they would have got more if they had 20 children.

Rawat said, "Jisne 20 bacche paida kiye usse humne ek quintal anaj diya. Jisne do paida kiye unko 10 kilo. Jab waqt tha toh bacche paida kiye nhi....ab jisko jayada aanaj mil raha hai usse jalan kaisi (the family with 20 kids were distributed one quintal of rice while the family with two kids got 10 kgs of rice. You did not give birth to enough kids when there was time...so there is nothing to be jealous of)."

The newly appointed CM of Uttarakhand had recently stirred a row by saying that women wearing ripped jeans send a wrong message to society and children.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

Speaking at a workshop organised by the Uttarakhand State Commission for Protection of Child Rights in Dehradun, Rawat said that he was shocked to meet a woman, who runs an NGO, wearing ripped jeans on a flight with her kids. "What kind of message are we giving out to society," he said.

Amid condemnation of Rawat's comments, several women, including politicians and celebrities, posted photos in ripped jeans with the hashtag #RippedJeansTwitter. (ANI)

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.