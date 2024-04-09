American Investors embrace a less-democratic India

A popular opposition figure is in prison. Another major party’s election funds have been seized. As India, the world’s largest democracy, gears up for elections in less than two weeks, investors from the world’s oldest democracy are embracing it like never before.
American businesses are attracted to an economy that is slated to grow 7.5% this year, according to the World Bank—more than three times the global pace. India, which had long frustrated foreign businesses with its sometimes chaotic political system, might have the world’s third-largest economy by the end of the decade.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to sail through general elections held once every five years, potentially surpassing his previous vote tally but worrying some observers. The Sweden-based V-Dem Institute, which had downgraded India to the status of “electoral autocracy" in 2018, expects Modi’s third term to lead to further deterioration. The U.S. government funded research group Freedom House, which rates India as partly-free, said the ruling BJP party has increasingly used government institutions to target political opponents.
With the rift between the U.S. and China widening, the U.S. State Department calls the relationship with India one of the most strategic and consequential of the 21st century. It has also made a tepid call to India’s government for “a fair, transparent and timely legal process" for imprisoned opposition leader Arvind Kejriwal and cited an opposition party’s allegations that its bank accounts were frozen. The statements were met with strong objections from New Delhi.
The bonhomie is clear when one looks at investment and trade figures. Foreign direct investment from the U.S. into India has risen substantially since Modi came to power in 2014, CEIC data shows, and is likely to keep growing. The U.S. is now India’s largest trading partner, ahead of China, with bilateral trade in goods and services between the allies likely crossing $200 billion in the financial year ended March 2023, according to India’s Ministry of Commerce and Industry. That has doubled since 2014 when Modi took office and America’s ambassador to India has said there is potential for it to increase to $500 billion annually.
During the 2023 financial year, the U.S. was the third-largest source of FDI into India accounting for almost 9% of total FDI equity inflows, according to India’s Ministry of External Affairs.
It is clear why many foreign investors are rooting for Modi. With his re-election, the government is likely to focus on more politically contentious reforms, including land acquisitions, labor reforms and further liberalization of FDI limits. An outright BJP victory should enable a sustained revival in private investments and lead to higher medium-term growth closer to about 7.0% to 7.5%, according to Nomura.
An unexpected win by the opposition coalition, on the other hand, could hurt governance in the near-term as a chaotic collection of parties tussles over issues of leadership, cabinet berths and a reflationary and populist government agenda. Capital expenditure on public infrastructure could take a hit to make fiscal space for consumption-focused policies.
For India to successfully meet the challenge of becoming a serious alternative to China and make good on its promises to American businesses such as Apple and possibly Tesla adopting the “China+1" policy, labor and land reforms are critical and so is continuous investment in infrastructure.
The previous coalition government under the Indian National Congress struggled to get the ball rolling on manufacturing and focused more on entitlements and policies such as the right to education, food security and job guarantees for the rural population.
Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh failed to break the legislative gridlock among lawmakers and pass economic reforms required to lure foreign capital and kick-start the economy during his second term. Morgan Stanley had lumped India among the “Fragile Five" emerging markets in 2013. Business confidence regularly took a hit and policy flip flops were common. For instance, U.K. telecom player Vodafone was slapped with billions of dollars in back taxes in 2012 after laws were changed.
It isn’t all hunky-dory now either, though. American businesses will have to master the art of maintaining a fine balance as the Indian government gets hypersensitive about criticism or opposition, whether actual or perceived. A top Indian government official recently lambasted Google’s Gemini AI tool for a response that Modi has been accused by some of implementing policies characterized as “fascist." India’s businesses and press find it hard to criticize the government too.
Modi might have the ability to push through hard reforms to accelerate economic growth and win votes, but that also comes with a penchant for making decisions that are dramatic, performative and sometimes not well thought-out. For example, abruptly scrapping high-denomination bank notes accounting for about 85% of India’s currency by value in 2016 hurt the economy severely.
Strongmen bring their own set of risks, as learned from China’s zero-Covid policy and the crackdown on its tech sector. For now, though, American business is lauding the new India.
