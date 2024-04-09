American Investors embrace a less-democratic India

The bonhomie is clear when one looks at investment and trade figures. Foreign direct investment from the U.S. into India has risen substantially since Modi came to power in 2014, CEIC data shows, and is likely to keep growing. The U.S. is now India’s largest trading partner, ahead of China, with bilateral trade in goods and services between the allies likely crossing $200 billion in the financial year ended March 2023, according to India’s Ministry of Commerce and Industry. That has doubled since 2014 when Modi took office and America’s ambassador to India has said there is potential for it to increase to $500 billion annually.