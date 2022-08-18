Americans are breaking up with their work friends5 min read . Updated: 18 Aug 2022, 06:24 PM IST
Millions of workers have switched jobs or gone remote—a big reason many employees say work friendships are harder to forge and less of a priority
In the months before he left his last job in 2020, Michael Trotter came to dread an end-of-day question from colleagues: Do you want to grab a drink?